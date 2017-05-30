Summer lunch programs feed local students, help families

Seventy-seven percent: That's how many kids across west Kentucky qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year.

Here's how the numbers break down from the Kentucky Department of Education:

School District Percent Free and Reduced Fulton Independent Total 100.00% Fulton County Total 96.38% Mayfield Independent Total 95.70% Paducah Independent Total 90.15% Livingston County Total 85.22% Hickman County Total 83.79% Graves County Total 80.08% Carlisle County Total 79.46% Ballard County Total 78.68% Crittenden County Total 78.58% Lyon County Total 73.50% Calloway County Total 73.12% Caldwell County Total 66.54% Marshall County Total 59.77% McCracken County Total 57.26% Murray Independent Total 48.19% Grand Total 77.90%

But, what happens when that final bell rings? Many families rely on summer backpack programs to feed their families.

From macaroni and cheese to pretzels and granola bars, third-grade teacher Noraa Ransey knows how excited some of her Calloway county students will be to get a bag of food. “(It'll) just make their summer better, I’m sure," she says.

She's helping pack food bags for students as part of the Summer Backpack Program. During the school year, she sees how hungry her students are. During the summer, she worries about them.

“These students grabbed my hand and said 'We want you to know this may be the last snack we have for a while, and we appreciate you doing this every day,'” she says.

Daisy Moats says the bags tide her family over during the summer months. “We're meticulous with a dollar," she says. "This is just going to help us benefit, knowing my kids will get something to eat.”

As a student and working mom, she says the food helps relieve some of her fear about when her child will eat next. “It's a struggle, but we're learning to adapt and overcome," she says.

These bags are delivered twice a week, and they each get two. They're filled with enough nutritious meals to get them through the week.

Moats says her children are her world. That's why she wants to help keep their bellies full, to make it the best summer yet.

Soup for the soul says it will be delivering the bags of food all summer long. You can donate food to the program by mailing donations to Soup For The Soul at P.O. Box 101 Murray, KY, 42071.

The Summer Backpack Program also takes books to the students in the program to help maintain their reading levels.