Governor will sign automatic voter registration

A spokeswoman says Gov. Bruce Rauner will sign a plan to automatically register qualified Illinois voters.



State lawmakers have already approved the proposal. It calls for registering individuals automatically when they visit one of several state agencies unless they opt out.



Rauner vetoed a different version of the plan over concerns that it didn't do enough to prevent voter fraud.



Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis thanked bill sponsors and stakeholders in Tuesday statement saying the "sanctity" of the election process must be protected.



Roughly half a dozen other states, including Oregon and West Virginia, already automatically register voters.

