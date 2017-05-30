Animal Control getting more reports about animals locked in hot cars

It's hot outside and even hotter in your car. In McCracken County, you can face criminal charges for leaving your animal in a hot car. Veterinarian Russell B Jones says, even if you leave your pet with water and the windows cracked, that's not enough.

"When you leave a dog in a car, especially with the windows rolled up and the vehicle turned off, the temperature starts to rise pretty rapidly," he explained.

In 85-degree weather, the temperature inside a turned off vehicle after 10 minutes reaches 104 degrees. After 30 minutes, the temperature soars to 119 degrees. Even on moderately warm days, the heat inside a car can be extremely dangerous.

"I don't think (pets) could make it up to an hour, but if they did, that car could get up to 140 degrees on the inside," said Jones. "Which is 5 degrees warmer than a medium rare steak."

There are ordinances in McCracken County and city of Paducah that make leaving your pet in a hot car punishable by law. McCracken County Assistant County Attorney Jamey Mills said the charge is inhumane treatment.

You could get a fine up to $500 or a sentence up to 12 months in jail.

Jones said it can be difficult to save animals once they are severely dehydrated.

"If the dog is in extreme distress, their body is going to shut down. They might be panting, but there won't be much signs of distress," he explained. He said it can be hard for onlookers to know whether a dog is in danger by that point.

If you see an animal locked in a hot car, Mills said you should call Animal Control or 911 first. Legally, they are allowed to break into vehicles to save these animals in distress.

Mills said to use your best judgment if you break a window to save an animal. You risk the chance of being charged.