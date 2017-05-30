Coke Plant given Kentucky historical preservation honor

Main Street Director Melinda Winchester, Coke Plant owners Meagan and Edward Musselman, and Paducah Planning Department Planner II Sheryl Chino accepted Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Award for the Coke Plant on May 30, 2017.

The Paducah Coca-Cola Bottling Plant received a historic preservation award from the Kentucky Heritage Council on Tuesday, and local leaders and business owners where in Frankfort to accept the honor.

The Kentucky Heritage Council awarded the Coke Plant with an Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Award, according to an announcement sent by the city of Paducah.

The city says Paducah Main Street Director Melinda Winchester, Coke Plant owners Meagan and Edward Musselman, and Planner II Sheryl Chino with the city Planning Department, accepted the award in Frankfort on Tuesday.

The plant was built in 1939, and was a bottler and distributor of Coca Cola for nearly 50 years. It shut its doors in 2003, and it sat vacant for a number of years. The Musselmans bought the plant in 2012, and with a rehabilitation team renovated it over time. Today, eight businesses call the Coke Plant home: Dry Ground Brewing Company, Pipers Tea and Coffee, Ice Cream Factory, Ochre, True North Yoga Studio, Time on the String, Socially Present, and Mellow Mushroom.

The city says the Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Awards recognize "excellence in the preservation of historic buildings and cultural resources through investment, advocacy, volunteerism, building partnerships, public involvement, lifelong commitment, or significant achievement." Named for the first executive director of what is now the Kentucky Heritage Council, the awards are presented each May during National Historic Preservation month.