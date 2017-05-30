Women's Center awaits Illinois budget, funding

A lack of funding is putting a local community's programs for sexual assault and domestic violence survivors at risk. Staff with the Women's Center in Carbondale, Illinois, say, despite forthcoming cuts, they're staying hopeful.

It's always busy inside the Women's Center. The shelter is constantly filled with dozens of victims and their children seeking safety and a fresh start, according to Executive Director Cathy McClanahan.

"People continue to ring our doorbell and call our phone needing help," McClanahan said.

The Women's Center is southern Illinois' sole domestic violence and sexual assault service provider. But, unless lawmakers pass some kind of budget or funding for its programs, the center could be forced to close.

McClanahan says at the end of June, the center will furlough 15 employees, laying off two staffers and leaving two positions unfilled to keep programs and services going. But, without more funding, that won't be the end of the cuts and layoffs.

"And this is just the beginning if we don't see an FY18 budget. Like I say, we're going to be in the same place, and we'll be looking at: What else can we cut, and are we going to have to close our doors?" she said.

A bill that passed the Illinois House earlier this week, however, is giving her hope. House Bill 3259 is in the Senate now. McClanahan said if they can get the word out about how needed it is, she has no doubt it will pass quickly. She said the bill would fund the domestic violence programs for the center and others like it around the state for the fiscal year that is set to end June 30. She said it would make up for thousands of dollars the center was forced to go without all year.

She said if the bill passes, it will be a big help, but it won't provide everything the center needs long term. For that, she said, the center and other providers need a budget. With strong voices in southern Illinois advocating for the center, she thinks lawmakers will listen.

"I don't think we'll be let down with our community. They value what we do here at the center," McClanahan said. It's time to make your voice heard, she said, and demand lawmakers fund domestic violence and sexual assault programs for victims throughout the state. The center wants you to call your local lawmakers and the governor's office, asking for support for HB3259.

To find out how to donate to the Women's Center, click here or on visit its new Crowd Rise campaign.

For more information on HB3259, click here.