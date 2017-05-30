Federal budget cut could bring big changes to local PBS station

Matthew Henderson graduated in May and accepted a full-time position as a Master Control Operator at WLJT

If President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget is approved as-is, it would stop federal money from going to public broadcasting. That affects the Public Broadcasting Service, PBS, and National Public Radio, NPR.

In an explanation, the administration said it believes those stations “primarily rely on private donations to fund their operations,” according to CNN.

That’s not the case in northwest Tennessee.

Monica Reese is the general manager and CEO of WLJT, which is licensed and transmits from Lexington, Tennessee, but is ran out of Martin.

"Sesame Street" is one of the many children’s educational programs she’s fighting for. “That's how a lot of these children begin learning,” she said. “They may not be able to go to preschool or prekindergarten, you know? They may start out at home with a grandmother or a parent,” Reese added.

The station serves 16 counties and more than 250,000 homes, many of them middle to low income, according to Reese. She says public television is important because, “many of them can’t afford Charter, Direct, Dish, or any of those cable services.”

Under the president’s proposed budget, WLJT would lose about $700,000 a year in federal funding. That’s roughly 40 percent of its funds. Another 40 percent comes from the state of Tennessee. Only 20 percent comes from private donations and members.

The cuts could bring many changes. They could end local coverage of college football, music events, and parades. The station might have to cut staff as well.

WLJT also educates through behind-the-camera work. University of Tennessee at Martin students can participate in paid internships there running cameras, producing content and learning other industry-grade skills.

That’s how Ben Wolski became a producer and director. He began in high school. He remembers his first experience fondly. “It allows people who have never had a job to know what some hard work is, because they get to get out there, run some cable. They get to get dirty. They get rained on,” he said.

Matthew Henderson said he liked the hard work, too. After college, he accepted a full-time master control operator job at WLJT. He’s glad to have a job, but calls it “a lot of behind the scenes blood, sweat, and tears to keep this going.”

Reese said she hopes, if public broadcasting has a positive impact on your life, you’ll reach out to your local congressperson on behalf of public broadcasting.