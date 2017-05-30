State road closure planned for rail work in Fulton County

A closure is planned for part of Kentucky 924 in Fulton County on Thursday and Friday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure will allow Canadian National Railroad to make rail crossing upgrades.More
The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists of upcoming lane closures on I-57 in Williamson County.
It's the deadliest weekend for people on the road. Are you traveling this Memorial Day weekend?
The Illinois State Police is increasing patrols during the Memorial Day weekend. Highway 13 and Interstate 57 are two of the busier roadways.
A portion of KY 944 in Graves County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.
