State road closure planned for rail work in Fulton County

A closure is planned for part of Kentucky 924 in Fulton County on Thursday and Friday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure will allow Canadian National Railroad to make rail crossing upgrades.

The closure will be at mile point 3.365 between Depot Street and Crutchfield Road in the Crutchfield community. The site is about 0.75 miles west of U.S. 51.

KYTC says the closure is expected to start around 7 a.m. Thursday. The road is expected to reopen late in the day Friday.

Canadian National Railroad plans to perform more rail crossing work after this closure in the near future, according to KYTC.