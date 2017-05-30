Illinois House panel advances Senate-approved budget

A House panel has advanced a $37.3 billion Senate-backed spending plan that is funded by a $5.4 billion tax increase.



The committee approved the proposal late Tuesday with no discussion. The measure heads to the House floor on Wednesday, which is the last day of the legislative session and lawmakers' budget deadline.



The Democrat-controlled Legislature and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner have been deadlocked on a spending plan for two years.



Last week, Senate President John Cullerton said Democrats had little choice but to approve their own spending plan after a compromise package with Republicans failed. No Republicans voted for the plan.

The bill is SB6.