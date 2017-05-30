Kroger recalls macadamia nuts due to listeria risk

Do you have macadamia nuts in your pantry? If you bought them at Kroger, you may need to return them due to a possible health risk.

The Food and Drug Administration says Kroger is recalling its Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts because they might be contaminated with listeria. No illnesses have been reported from the product, but a supplier reported the possible contamination to the company.

The FDA says the recalled product is sold in a 12-ounce, clear, plastic package with a May 2, 2018 expiration date. the affected packages have the UPC code 11110-02478.

The nuts were sold at Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores operating in Ohio, Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

The FDA says if you bought one of the packages under recall, you should not eat from it, and you should return it to the store for a full refund or replacement.

For more information about the recall, click here.