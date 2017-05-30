5/30 Region Baseball, Softball Scores

Below is a list of reported prep baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 30th.

BASEBALL

1st Region Semifinals

McCracken County 2, Calloway County 0 - FINAL

Marshall County vs. Graves County (LATE)

2nd Region Semifinals

Union County 9, Livingston 8 - FINAL

Caldwell County vs. Henderson County (LATE)

SOFTBALL

1st Region Semifinals

McCracken County 10, Graves County 0 - FINAL/5

Ballard Memorial 5, Calloway County 4 - FINAL/10

2nd Region Semifinals

Christian County 3, Union Couny 0 - FINAL

Madisonville-NH 5, Webster County 1 - FINAL

