5/30 Region Baseball, Softball Scores

Below is a list of reported prep baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 30th.
BASEBALL
1st Region Semifinals
McCracken County 2, Calloway County 0 - FINAL
Marshall County vs. Graves County (LATE)
2nd Region Semifinals
Union County 9, Livingston 8 - FINAL
Caldwell County vs. Henderson County (LATE)
SOFTBALL
1st Region Semifinals
McCracken County 10, Graves County 0 - FINAL/5
Ballard Memorial 5, Calloway County 4 - FINAL/10
2nd Region Semifinals
Christian County 3, Union Couny 0 - FINAL
Madisonville-NH 5, Webster County 1 - FINAL
Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.
Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.