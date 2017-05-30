Webb fights back from Tommy John surgery

Former Heath High School standout Daniel Webb has had quite the baseball journey.

After Toronto selected Webb in the 2009 MLB Draft, the Blue Jays traded him to the Chicago White Sox. After working his way through the White Sox organization, Webb made his Major League debut in 2013. In 2016, Webb made one appearance with the White Sox before injuring his elbow and season-ending Tommy John surgery. Chicago released him at the end of the 2016 season, and now Webb is once again looking for a team.

Tuesday, Webb was back on the mound at Paducah's Brooks Stadium. Nearly a year since his surgery, Webb was able to throw his fastball at 100% for the first time. Doctors told him his recovery time would be 10-14 months and that he is right on schedule. Webb hopes to be game-ready within three weeks, and then he's hoping his phone will ring with an opportunity.

"Absolutely, that's why I'm doing this," Webb said. "If I didn't think I was going to play again, why would I be doing this? I'm just trying to get healthy, and hopefully here in the next few weeks, I'll have a job somewhere and maybe work back up and get to the big leagues. The sooner the better, but if it doesn't happen this year, then, you know, just keep going and work out all winter and try to get a spot in spring training."

Webb made 94 relief appearances in four seasons with the White Sox. He has a career ERA of 4.50.