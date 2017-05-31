Mayfield man charged with attempted murder of two sheriff's deputies

A Mayfield man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder of two deputies.



Tuesday night around 8:24 p.m., two Graves County deputies attempted to served a burglary warrant to 42-year-old John Hoback of Mayfield.



Hoback allegedly would not come to the door, but instead yelled at deputies to get off his property.



Deputies say they entered through the front door and that Hoback grabbed his wife and ran into a bathroom.



They chased after Hoback and found him in the bathroom with a loaded 38 special pointed at them at arms length.



Deputies were able to disarmed Hoback and take him into custody. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and then taken to the Graves County Jail.



Hoback was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police office, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, and fleeing police on foot.