Free fishing offered at Kentucky parks June 3-4

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says anglers can fish for free this weekend.



The state's annual free fishing weekend is being held Saturday and Sunday and allows people to fish Kentucky waters without a license or permit. The agency says in a statement that limits still apply on the size and number of fish that anglers may keep.



Parks across the state are planning fishing derbies on Saturday that are mainly geared toward children under the age of 16. You can find a list of those fishing derbies by clicking here.



The agency says many community lakes were stocked with catfish in May.