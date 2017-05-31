AMBER ALERT: 13-year-old Trinity Lewis

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Missouri teenager who was picked up by two men.



The Dent County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Trinity Lewis of Salem, Missouri, was last seen Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. when she was picked up by two white men.



One man was in his 50's with a black, neat beard, short hair, and had an average to heavy build. The other man was in his 30's of short stature, clean-shaven, and had a thin build.



They picked up Trinity in their maroon two-tone extended cab pickup truck with dark side windows in Salem. Trinity told her guardian she was going to a friend's house but never showed up.



Trinity is 5'3" tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing shorts and a shirt, and carrying a yellow and white drawstring bag.



If you have any information you are asked to contact your local police department or call 911.