Deadline for budget action looms over Illinois Legislature

The Illinois General Assembly returns for the final day of its spring session not much closer to a budget agreement than when it started in January.More
A House panel has advanced a $37.3 billion Senate-backed spending plan that is funded by a $5.4 billion tax increase.More
A lack of funding is putting a local community's programs for sexual assault and domestic violence survivors at risk. Staff with the Women's Center in Carbondale, Illinois, say, despite forthcoming cuts, they're staying hopeful.More
A spokeswoman says Gov. Bruce Rauner will sign a plan to automatically register qualified Illinois voters.More
The Illinois House has approved a proposal that would raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years.More
