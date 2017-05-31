Kentucky State Police to auction surplus vehicles

Kentucky State Police will offer vehicles and other surplus items for sale at an auction next month.



State police say that the auction will be held Friday, June 9 at its supply branch located at 94 Airport Road in Frankfort. All types of cars, trucks and SUVs will be up for bid, along with numerous kitchen items.



Bidders can view the vehicles on the day of the auction or by visiting the supply branch during regular business hours on Thursday, June 8. Photos of the vehicles up for auction can be seen by clicking here.



Bidders must register at no cost.