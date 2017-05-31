Six things to know - 5/31/17

Here are six things to know for today.



We expect to learn more about a death investigation in Eddyville, Kentucky. State Police officers were at the scene near Oaks Street last night. Troopers are not releasing many details but we will bring you updates as they come in.



Hickman County dispatch is moving to a new facility at 8:00 a.m. They will also have a new phone number of (270) 653-5871. The old number will be permanently disconnected. If you can't reach dispatch, call the Hickman County Sheriff's Office or call 911 if you have an emergency.



Today is your last chance to buy a Murray city sticker at a cheaper price. You can get them at city hall. The sticker will be $50 until the close of business today. Starting tomorrow it will cost you $150.



Lawmakers in Illinois have until 12:01 a.m. to pass a budget. The $37 billion proposal relies on meeting a compromise with Governor Bruce Rauner. He says "structural" reforms are needed to workers' compensation cost-restrictions and a local property tax freeze.



The Obion County, Tennessee legislature breakfast is happening this morning at 7:30 a.m. The program will follow at 8:00 a.m. Both events are happening at the Obion County Public Library. Representative Bill Sanderson, Representative Andy Holt, and Senator John Stevens will attend.



The National Park Service says it expects to release a review in mid- to late July of its response to a November wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park that turned deadly. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that a seven-member committee began in February to study how the fire was handled.