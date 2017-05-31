Princeton man charged with murder of distant relative

A Princeton man has been charged with murdering a distant relative.



Around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police were called to Oak Drive in Lyon County on a report of a dead body.



When troopers arrived, they found 51-year-old Lisa Pace of Eddyville inside her home with multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.



Earlier in the day, around 3:35 p.m., 19-year-old Ernest Atwood Jr. of Princeton was arrested in Hopkins County by the Madisonville Police Department for DUI and license to be in possession. He was taken to the Hopkins County Jail.



Atwood was found driving Pace's car. Troopers say Atwood and Pace are distantly related family members.



Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Kentucky State Police charged Atwood with murder in connection to Pace's death. Atwood is still in the Hopkins County Jail.



An autopsy for Pace is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Madisonville.



An investigating is ongoing.