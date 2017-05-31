Michael Homra sentenced to probation in connection to Fulton Cou - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Michael Homra sentenced to probation in connection to Fulton County kickback program

One of the four men accused of taking part in a kickback program with former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell was sentenced on Wednesday.

In January, 84-year-old Michael Homra, pleaded guilty to three federal fraud and conspiracy charges out of Fulton County.

Homra and four other men were accused of overcharging the Fulton County Fiscal Court for their work on the Fulton County Jail expansion project. The extra money was allegedly used to pay Parnell in cash and other items.

Homra was sentenced to two years probation. He must also pay $32,500 in restitution, a $10,000 fine, and a $300 special assessment fee.

Sentencing for Parnell is set for July 24. For the other contractors, Ronald Armstrong will be sentenced on June 8 and Danny Larcom on June 15.

Charges against the fourth contractor, Jimmy Boyd, were dropped.

