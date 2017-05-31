400 mile yard sale across Kentucky to kick off Thursday

Get your car and wallet ready, the 400 Mile Sale across Kentucky is about to start.



The sale runs June 1 - 4 along Highway 68. It starts in Reidland and ends in Maysville.



If you live on Highway 68 and want to be a part of the sale, you can do so by registering.



If you want to be a part of the sale, but don't live along the road, you can find a local set up location.



New this year for shoppers is the addition of food trucks. So far 15 food trucks are scheduled to set up along Highway 68.



