51 layoffs, other cuts announced at SIU

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale expects 51 layoffs, Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell announced in a message to the campus on Wednesday.

The letter, which you can click here to read in full, says 51 civil service layoffs are expected. About 100 employees are likely to get notification today that they may be affected by what the letter calls "the bumping process."

Two non-tenure track faculty members will be laid off as well, and the appointments of 24 non-tenure track faculty members won't be renewed.

SIU also won't renew the appointments of two administrative professional staff, and some administrative professional staff are being moved to term appointments.

The layoff projections come after the college recently announced it will make $19 million in permanent cuts for Fiscal Year 2018. $12.5 million of that will come in the form of vacant positions that won't be filled.

"Overall, we will be a different university with the loss of these colleagues and positions, but I remain confident that we can continue to fulfill our mission on behalf of our students," Colwell says.

Students will also see some changes on campus, including larger class sizes and shorter hours for the library and IT help desk. Some employees will also move from 8 hour to 7.5 hour workdays.

The ongoing Illinois budget impasse has heavily affected the school's funding. However, Colwell says in the letter that: "Even when legislators approve a budget for FY18, we must still move forward with the $19 million in permanent reductions. It is important to note that these reductions are already built assuming a state budget and taking into consideration our enrollment estimates."