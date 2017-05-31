Immigrant-friendly 'TRUST Act' goes to Illinois governor

The Illinois Senate has agreed with House changes to a measure that protects immigrants from indiscriminate federal attention.



Democratic Senate President John Cullerton's "TRUST Act" now goes to Gov. Bruce Rauner. It prevents federal authorities from stopping, questioning or detaining immigrants unless they have a valid federal warrant. It also would have prevented local police from cooperating with federal agents unless a federal criminal warrant was presented and barred federal authorities from entering "safe zones" such as schools or publicly funded clinics.



But the House altered the measure to allow local police to converse with federal agents. And it removed a deadline for local police to compile paperwork validating that an immigrant helped with a criminal investigation. Cullerton put that in a separate bill approved Tuesday.

The bills are SB31 and SB32 .