Woman charged in teen's death agrees to 6 months in treatment center

A grand jury will hear the case against an 18-year-old woman charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old girl in a car crash.

Kori Lane faces the manslaughter charge and a driving under the influence charge in the wreck that claimed the life of 16-year-old Sierra Jones on Griggstown Road in Marshall County on May 20. Lane was originally charged with murder.

In court Wednesday afternoon, Lane, with attorney Don Thomas, waived her preliminary hearing. The judge granted Thomas' request to be put in a treatment center for six months. Jones' father agreed in court to allow that, even though it means lengthening the court proceedings.

The case will go before a grand jury on June 13, with a return date of June 27.