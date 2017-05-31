Michael Homra apologizes in court at sentencing in kickback scheme case

A judge sentenced the first of three local contractors Wednesday convicted in Fulton County in what investigators called a kickback scheme.

Eighty-four-year-old Michael Homra showed up alone and half an hour early, ready for his sentencing. He politely declined to speak on camera.

When court started, he made a statement to Judge Thomas B Russell. Homra said: "I'm sorry that it happened. I really didn't know what I was getting into. I apologize."

Homra is from the city of Fulton, and people there seem to only have nice things to say about him. He owns The Leader store in downtown Fulton that has been around for 85 years.

A lifelong resident of Fulton, Joyce Bean, said Homra is a good man and deserves forgiveness.

"I actually just left Bible study out of this building that he owns. He let (our church) use it. We just moved into a new facility in South Fulton, Brooks Chapel, and our pastor...just announced that (Homra) donated $2,000, so we would be able to purchase the church," said Bean. Local 6 has not independently confirmed this donation at this time.

"Any wrong he's done, I know in my heart that he's trying to right it with the community," said Bean.

His neighboring business owners would not go on camera but described Homra as a friend. Some people told Local 6 that he doesn't need the money, and that he probably got sucked into the kickback scheme.

He was the first of the four to be sentenced, including the three other contractors and former Fulton County Jailer Jailer Ricky Parnell.

Originally, five men were accused in the kickback scheme. Contractor Jimmy Boyd's charges were dismissed last month.

Ronald Armstrong will be sentenced June 8. Daniel Larcom will be sentenced June 15. Parnell will be sentenced July 24. His sentencing was postponed from July 3 because of the July 4th holiday.