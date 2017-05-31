Filling 200 job openings at the Pilgrim's comes with challenges

A local chicken processing plant has hundreds of open jobs, but filling them can be a challenge.

"They're hard jobs. They're labor intensive jobs, and it's not really nice sometimes," said Julie Copeland at the Kentucky Career Center.

Copeland is talking about 200 open positions Pilgrim's looks to fill. Many of the openings are processing jobs. The career center says sometimes they can be a challenge to fill.

With a click of a mouse, Andre Mallory submits another application.

"I've been so accustomed to working minimum wage. At this stage in my life, I want to find something better," Mallory said.

He's applied to a number of jobs including at Pilgrim's. If he had proper transportation, Andre says he would be happy to work there for $11 to $14.56 an hour.

"As a parent, it's my job to do better so my kids have a better start to life," Mallory said.

Copeland says those jobs aren't for everyone. "It is a hard job, and the people that might be willing to take that position a lot times don't have the means to get there," Copeland said.

On top of that, she says she's noticed an impact at the jobs center from President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants.

"I think there may be folks here illegally, or that their green card may be set to expire, that are afraid to find positions," Copeland said.

A 2014 Pew Research study shows food manufacturing is one of the top industries for immigrants. They make up almost 30 percent of that workforce; 17 percent are lawful and the other 13 percent are unauthorized.

Copeland says employers learn to do things to make their positions look more appealing.

"It's just getting word out constantly," Copeland.

She works to spread the word about job openings, and Mallory continues his search for the right job.

We reached out to Pilgrim's to find out how many immigrants they employ, but a spokesperson wouldn't give us a number. He did say they hope to hire people from around are area.

The career center says another challenge to filling industry positions is a drop in unemployment.

If you're interested in those jobs, you must go to the plant to apply.