Bond set at $10K for man accused of pointing gun at deputies

The case against a man who was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at deputies in Marshall County will go before a grand jury. Ealvis Stevenson waived his preliminary hearing in court Wednesday.

Stevenson is accused of pointing a gun at deputies in Calvert City last week. Deputies were called to a home on Dees Lane on May 23 because of a dispute between two men. Stevenson drove up on a four-wheeler and pointed a gun at them. A deputy then shot him.

He faces charges of third degree terroristic threatening, first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, fourth degree assault with no visible injury, and resisting arrest.

The judge set Stevenson's bond at $10,000 cash or property, and set restrictions for him. Stevenson can't have alcohol, and the judge ordered him to transfer all his guns and ammunition to a family member.

The grand jury will meet June 13, and returns are expected on June 27.