Rauner says Illinois lawmakers 'derelict' on budget

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says lawmakers' inability to create a budget plan he'll accept for the third straight year is a "dereliction of duty."



Democratic Illinois House leaders announced Wednesday they would not take a vote on the budget the Senate sent because they don't trust the Republican governor's actions. Rauner continues to demand cost-cutting restrictions to workers' compensation and a property tax freeze for homeowners. Democrats approved versions of both which Rauner says aren't sufficient.



Illinois has been without an annual spending plan since Rauner took office in 2015.



The deadline for a budget for the upcoming fiscal year is 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Budget approval after that requires three-fifths majority votes in each chamber.



House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago says Democrats in his chamber will work with the GOP during June to approve a balanced budget.