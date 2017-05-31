Kentucky judge orders probation in death of newborn at store

A Kentucky judge has ordered five years' probation for a woman who admitted leaving her newborn in a trash can where the baby was found dead.



Media outlets report Jefferson County Circuit Judge Olu Stevens on Wednesday put aside the 10-year prison sentence that was part of 32-year-old Jessica Dawn Price's plea agreement.



Price pleaded guilty in March to second-degree manslaughter in the 2013 death. The charge was amended down from murder.



Prosecutors have said Price gave birth to the baby in the restroom of the Kohl's store where she worked in Louisville.



Price's lawyer said at the hearing that signs of mental health issues were missed and she didn't get help but is now receiving treatment.



A prosecutor objected to probation, saying it undermined the seriousness of the crime.