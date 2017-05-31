Family Counseling Center raising money to keep programs, jobs

You can help keep mental health services going in your community while getting the chance to win either a car or vacation.

The Family Counseling Center, a human service provider serving the southern seven counties in Illinois, isn’t waiting for Illinois lawmakers to release this year’s funding or counting on them to pass a budget for next year in the final hours of the spring session in Springfield.

Instead, it's taking matters into its own hands through a new fundraiser with a little help from people and businesses in the area.

With minimal funding during the state’s nearly two-year budget impasse, programs and staffing are limited at the Family Counseling Center. But, Director Sherrie Crabb says, the center is seeing a record number of people coming through its doors. The center is set to serve 2,000 people this year. That’s up 200 from last year alone.

She said, if it’s budget related or not, more and more people in southern Illinois are turning to the center for help.

"The demand is still there, and it's higher than ever," Crabb said. The idea of making more cuts to programs or jobs is a concern for the center and others in the community.

"I think that's extremely a huge concern for everyone in southern Illinois," said Tracey Glenn, business development officer for Peoples National Bank in Marion. Glenn said she’s proud that the bank is donating $5,000 to Family Counseling Center and helping sponsor it through a raffle fundraiser so services can continue.

"Standing there and presenting that check to them, it's just a wonderful feeling," Glenn said.

Every dollar raised and ticket sold will be used to prevent services and programs from being cut and jobs from being lost. Crabb said when the center reached out to businesses about raffling off a car and vacation for a fundraiser, they were supportive because they understand how vital human services are in the area. Without programs like the center's 24/7 crisis intervention, lives could be at risk.

"I don't ever want to get into a situation where we don't offer 24-hour crisis intervention services. That's a scary thing to even think about —that in the middle of the night no one's going to come and talk to someone who is suicidal or homicidal," Crabb said.

The center hopes the raffle can raise $50,000. That money would help prevent program cuts and layoffs at least for a few months. It’s not the $300,000 the state owes the center, but it will help it survive in the coming months. Crabb and other agency leaders around the state are hoping that’s enough time for lawmakers to put politics aside and pass a budget.

"I think we're just hoping that there can be some sort of compromise. Even though it may not be today, maybe it will be in the next couple of months," Crabb said.

If you or your business wants to buy a raffle ticket to help services continue at the Family Counseling Center, they’re $50 each. You’ll be entered in to win both the car and vacation, and the donations are tax deductible.

To buy your ticket or for more information about the Family Counseling Center, click here.

If you or someone you know needs immediate help, you can call the crisis intervention services phone number at 618-658-2611.