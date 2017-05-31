Man dies in Marshall County wreck

A man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Benton, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says 29-year-old Tommy Redell of Calvert City was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say Redell was trying to cross U.S. 641 from Church Grove Road in a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu when the wreck happened. They say 37-year-old Harold Thomas of Hardin was driving a 2009 Dodge Durango southbound toward the intersection.

Redell failed to yield the right of way, troopers say, and the car and SUV collided in the intersection.

Thomas was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital by responders with the Marshall County Ambulance Service. Troopers say his injuries were not life threatening. The Marshall County Coroner's Office pronounced Redell dead.

KSP says alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the wreck.

In addition to state police, ambulance responders, and the coroner's office, troopers say the Benton Police Department and the Benton Fire Department responded to the crash.