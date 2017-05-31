Autopsy results confirm Eddyville woman died of gunshot woulds, KSP says

Preliminary autopsy results confirm a woman who state troopers found dead in her home in Eddyville Tuesday night died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kentucky State Police.

An autopsy was performed for Lisa Pace on Wednesday at the medical examiner's office in Madisonville on Wednesday. Pace was found dead in her home on Oak Drive in Eddyville around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

State police have charged 19-year-old Ernest Atwood Jr. with murder in the case. Investigators say Atwood, who is a distant relative of Pace, was found driving her car.