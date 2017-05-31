Comer talks Medicaid at Fulton County town hall

U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.

Comer answered some of your questions about the House health care bill and its impact on Medicaid. The congressman says he supports Medicaid, but that our country needs a new way of providing it.

"Right now, if you get on Medicaid, you are pretty much on Medicaid forever," Comer says. "There has to be a new process to where states can go in and say: You know what? We are going to put you on Medicaid for two years, and then we'll come back and reevaluate you. We'll help you find a job."

During the town hall, we also asked Comer about the Interstate 69 corridor. Some of you in Fulton told us that road crews have been visiting your property without telling you anything. You said that makes you worry that the state is going to buy out your land and knock it down for the project.

Comer told us he just learned about the surveyors on Wednesday, and he plans to look into it.