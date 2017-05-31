Comer talks Medicaid at Fulton County town hall

State lawmakers have approved a plan to increase Illinois' minimum wage to $15 over five years.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
Kentucky's state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall.More
The White House has posted on its website ethics waivers granted to ex-lobbyists and others who have joined government.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says lawmakers' inability to create a budget plan he'll accept for the third straight year is a "dereliction of duty."More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More
