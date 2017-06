Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 31st.

BASEBALL

1st Region Championship

McCracken County 8, Marshall County 5 - FINAL

2nd Region Championship

Caldwell County 6, Union County 2 - FINAL

SOFTBALL

1st Region Championship

McCracken County 21, Ballard Memorial 2 - FINAL

2nd Region Championship

Madisonville-NH 12, Christian County 0 - FINAL

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.