Woman injured in car crash with Amtrak train

A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Monique Leonard of Carterville was driving on Helm Road, which is south of DeSoto. Deputies say Leonard began to drive across the tracks where they intersect with that road, and drove into the path of a southbound train.

Deputies say the Honda Accord Leonard was driving was severely damaged, and the train was damaged as well. Pieces of the car were thrown off by the collision, and the train needs repairs before it can reach the Carbondale Amtrak station. Leonard was taken to a local hospital, but deputies say her injuries were not life threatening.

The sheriff's office says the intersection was marked by railroad crossing signs on both sides of the tracks, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

In addition to the sheriff's office, the Jackson County Ambulance Service, the Carbondale Police Department, the DeSoto Police Department, and the Carbondale Township Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash.