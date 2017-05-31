Students fear further cuts after layoffs announced at SIU

Illinois' ongoing gridlock over the state budget has led to deep cuts at a university many of your children attend.

Southern Illinois University Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell announced in a letter to the campus Wednesday that 51 civil service employees will be laid off.

When students come back from summer break, they will see fewer faculty members. By laying off 51 employees and not filling vacant positions, the university expects to save $19 million in permanent savings.

"Our hope is that, by making these cuts, we will be positioning the university for success going forward," said SIUC Chief Communications Officer Rae Goldsmith.

SIU student Dane Kemezy said that hearing the news about the recent layoffs makes him worried about the department for his major.

"As a student, that's not something that you want to see. You want to see things flourishing. Maybe a little concern about my department, exercise science. Hopefully we don't see any crazy budget cuts there," said Kemezy.

Some of the people to be laid off are employees who students may have gotten used to seeing every day.

"Civil service employees a range of very important work for the University. They are clerical support staff, technical staff, physical plant staff, maintenance staff," Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith said that not much would change if a budget was passed Wednesday night.

"If they pass a budget for next fiscal year, it really won't have an impact, because we built that $19 million off of what we anticipated the state appropriation might be plus enrollment," said Goldsmith.

Kemezy said the financial future of the university will get better.

In the fall, the university employed 3,074 people. The university will also make cuts in the operational budget and to student employees. Those cuts will be effective July 1.