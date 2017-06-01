Kentucky celebrating 225 years of statehood

Kentucky is celebrating its 225th anniversary of statehood with events beginning this week.

The Bluegrass State was admitted to the union 225 years ago in June of 1792 and became the 15th state in the US.

The Kentucky Department of Tourism along with some cities and other attractions are planning events throughout the year, starting off with a commemoration Thursday in Danville, Kentucky's first capital.

Also on Thursday, the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History in Frankfort will open a new exhibit, "People of Kentucky," with a ribbon-cutting at noon. Admission to the campus is free on Friday and Saturday.

The Tourism Department has launched a website, ky225.com, which is dedicated to the celebration.