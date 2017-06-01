Railroad crossing upgrade to block portion of Fulton County road

Railroad crossing upgrades will close a portion of a road in Fulton County this week.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 924 will be closed in the Crutchfield community so that Canadian National Railroad can perform some railroad crossing upgrades.



The closure will be between Depot Street and Crutchfield Road about 3/4 of a mile west of US 51.



The road is expected to be closed around 7:00 a.m. Thursday and reopen later in the day on Friday.