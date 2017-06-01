Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reopen after being closed a month - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reopen after being closed a month

HICKMAN, KY -

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume service on Thursday.

The ferry has been closed since May 1 because of floodwaters on the Mississippi River.

It will reopen on the regular summer schedule which you can check by clicking here.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

