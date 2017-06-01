Movies in the Park to kick off Thursday night at Noble Park

The Paducah Parks Services Department is kicking off its Movies in the Park season Thursday night.



So far four movies are scheduled to play this summer.



Movies in the Park is held each summer at Noble Park on a 40-foot inflatable screen at the amphitheater.



The first movie, which is being played on June 1, is Disney's Moana. The movie will start at dusk around 8:30 p.m.



All the movies are free to attend. Concessions will be available at the Noble Park Pool concession area from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.



Those attending should consider bringing lawn chairs, blankets, and insect repellant.



The other three movies scheduled so far are:

- June 15, Secret Life of Pets

- July 6, Storks

- July 20, Finding Dory