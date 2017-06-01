Vendor applications available for Paducah's Independence Day Celebration

Vendors wanting to set up for the Independence Day Celebration being held on Tuesday, July 4th in Paducah can now pick up an application.



The Paducah Park Services will be permitting eight food and four non-food vendors to set up at the annual celebration in downtown Paducah.



All vendors wanting to put in their application must have a current City of Paducah business license.



Applications can be picked up starting Thursday, June 1 at the Parks Services Department at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.



They will begin accepting applications on Monday, June 12 at 9:00 a.m. also at the Parks Services Department.



Vendors applications are accepted on a first come basis and the Parks Department will try to not duplicate the food or items being offered per a vendor when possible.



Of the eight food vendors, the Parks Department is looking for six sandwich vendors and two ice cream/dessert/non-alcoholic beverage vendors.



Vendors who are approved to sell at the celebration should be in place and ready to sell no later than 3:30 p.m. The celebration begins at 4:00 pm. with the fireworks show starting around 9:15 p.m.



For more information, contact the Parks Services Department at 270-444-8508.