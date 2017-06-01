Six things to know - 6/1/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Donald Trump will announce his decision today on whether to continue participating in the Paris climate agreement. He will release his decision in the Rose Garden this afternoon. During his campaign, the president said the agreement gets in the way of creating jobs, particularly in the coal mining industry.



We are expecting to learn more about a major preservation project in downtown Paducah today. The Market House Theatre will be holding a news conference to announce their plans this afternoon. We will have a crew there to bring you an update.



Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to launch a political action committee today. Biden says the committee will help elect people who have big dreams. Some are speculating the committee is a sign he will run for president in 2020.



Kentucky is celebrating its 225th anniversary. The bluegrass state was admitted to the union in June of 1792. The Kentucky Department of Tourism has launched a website to celebrate which you can get to by clicking here.



Illinois is entering its third year without a budget. Lawmakers did not meet their deadline to pass a budget before their legislative session ended. It is the nation's longest running budget standoff.



The 400 Mile Sale starts today. The sale is along Kentucky's Highway 68 and runs from Maysville to Reidland. This year you'll find more bargains, collectibles, and even food trucks. The sale ends Saturday.