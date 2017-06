Megyn Kelly will begin her new career at NBC on Sunday.



"Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" premieres on June 4th at 6:00 p.m. central.



For her first show, she will be reporting from Russia and moderating a panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Russian President Vladimir Putin is among the panel participants.



This is Kelly's first show since she left FOX News.



Her new show will air over the summer for a limited run.