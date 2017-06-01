Local fair hosting coloring contest

Your child's artistic skills could win you free fair tickets and a free meal.



The Pearl of the Purchase District Fair is hosting a coloring contest.



Kids, and adults too, can take part.



All you have to do is color the fair logo, put your name, address, phone number, and age on the back of the entry and drop it off at Snappy Tomato Pizza in Mayfield.



A winner will be announced the week of the fair. The prizes are a family pass for entry into the fair and a free buffet at Snappy Tomato Pizza.



The fairs runs June 6 - 10 in Mayfield.



You can print off the logo below.



For more information on the fair, check out their Facebook page by clicking here.



