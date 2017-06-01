Two Salem men charged with burglarizing hunting cabin

An investigation is ongoing. More arrests and charges are possible.More
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department says several items were taken from a hunting cabin near Lola, including a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle.More
Preliminary autopsy results confirm a woman who state troopers found dead in her home in Eddyville Tuesday night died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kentucky State Police.More
A grand jury will hear the case against an 18-year-old woman charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old girl in a car crash.More
The case against a man who was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at deputies in Marshall County will go before a grand jury.More
