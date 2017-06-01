Two Salem men charged with burglarizing hunting cabin

Two Salem men has been arrested and charged in connection to a February burglary.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Department says several items were taken from a hunting cabin near Lola, including a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle.



Deputies recovered some of the property on Wednesday and arrested two men.



28-year-old Jimmy Dale Rose and 36-year-old Shim A. Collins, both of Salem, were arrested.



Both are charged with burglary 1st degree and burglary 3rd degree. Both are in the Crittenden County Jail.



An investigation is ongoing and there is the possibility for more charges.