Franklin County, IL man charged with sexually abusing a teenager

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -

An Orient, Illinois man was arrested on charges he sexually abused a high school student.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Austin Berkley on Wednesday.

Berkley was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.

The victim was a 15-year-old high school student.

An investigation is ongoing. More arrests and charges are possible.

Berkley is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $80,000 bond.

