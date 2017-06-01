Franklin County, IL man charged with sexually abusing a teenager

An Orient, Illinois man was arrested on charges he sexually abused a high school student.



The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Austin Berkley on Wednesday.



Berkley was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.



The victim was a 15-year-old high school student.



An investigation is ongoing. More arrests and charges are possible.



Berkley is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $80,000 bond.