Sikeston teen found guilty of manslaughter in death of another teen

A Sikeston teen has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of another Sikeston teen.



17-year-old Devin Alexander died from a gunshot wound on December 29, 2015. The shooting happened outside a home at 806 Apache Drive in Sikeston.



Three witnesses told Sikeston police that they went to 19-year-old Tiarrius Grant's home on Apache to smoke weed and decided to play a trick on him while he was sitting in his car.



The three witnesses and Alexander parked away from Grant's car and walked up on both sides. Alexander opened up the passenger side door and Grant shot him in the chest.



Grant was sitting in the driver seat and shot over another person sitting in the passenger's seat. Witnesses say Grant got out of his car and was smiling at them like it was a joke until Alexander started saying he was shot and fell to the ground.



Grant and another witness got into the car and drove away. The other two witnesses took Alexander to the hospital where he later died from his gunshot wound.



All the witnesses said Grant never said anything prior to the shooting and that he never called to check in on Alexander.



Grant ran from the area and was later arrested in St. Louis.



On Wednesday, he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of weapon.



No word yet on when he will be sentenced.