Market House Theatre renovating historic building for space

Some of the historic buildings still need a lot of work to be usable.

This is one of two classroom spaces they have currently, which is not handicap accessible.

Market House Theatre will have classrooms and rehearsal spaces in this block of historic buildings.

Historic downtown Paducah is getting $5 million in improvements by The Market House Theatre. Several empty buildings around Market House Square and downtown will soon be theater rehearsal and classroom space.

Market House Theatre is expanding and will occupy a total of 10 buildings downtown. Executive Director Michael Cochran said Market House offers theater programming as well as preserving historic spaces.

The block of buildings from next to Hotel 1857 to the pink Finkel building will be Market House Theatre space. The theater is also moving into more spaces on 2nd Street and a building on South 5th St.

One of their projects will be creating an outdoor art and theater space.

Karen Reising, a visitor to Paducah, said she loves Paducah's downtown.

"We love the feel of the arts community, and we can tell that it is working here," she said.

Cochran's goal is just that, to merge art and history. "Our programming changes lives, but we also save historic places."

Cochran tells us the expansion will create a total of six classrooms, four rehearsal spaces, a bigger scene shop, and it will double the size of the studio theater. It will also make five of the six classrooms handicap accessible.

He said the expansion is allowing Market House to expand its programming as well, which they have seen a need for.

Annsley Hack, who is 10 years old, said she wants to get into theater.

"I really want to go to the Market House Theatre, but we haven't been able to sign up yet. They are really busy," she said. With more programming, Cochran hopes to be able to get more children and adults into classes and productions.

He said this is what the they've been working on for the past ten years. "We walk by these buildings every day, and we take them for granted. There is so much history all around us, and what the theater does is try to connect community and that history together to create vibrant programming."

Market House Theatre has raised $2.3 million through grants and contributions so far. The theater is working to raise the $2.7 million in the next year and a half.