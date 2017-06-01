Kentucky governor calls for prayer groups to combat violence

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.More
Kentucky's state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is discounting an ethics complaint aimed at him as political "mumbo jumbo."More
Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky has surpassed its record for business investments in less than half a year. The record pace has been fueled by three separate billion-dollar announcements.More
The head of a Kentucky government watchdog group says he's seeking an investigation into Gov. Matt Bevin's reported connection to a Louisville-area mansion.More
