Proposed route for I-69 puts properties at risk in Fulton, Kentucky

A project to extend the I-69 corridor from Kentucky to Tennessee puts some properties at risk.More
A project to extend the I-69 corridor from Kentucky to Tennessee puts some properties at risk.More
UPDATE: A closure planned for part of Kentucky 924 in Fulton County has been rescheduled to the beginning of next week.More
UPDATE: A closure planned for part of Kentucky 924 in Fulton County has been rescheduled to the beginning of next week.More
The ferry has been closed since May 1 because of floodwaters on the Mississippi River.More
The ferry has been closed since May 1 because of floodwaters on the Mississippi River.More
The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists of upcoming lane closures on I-57 in Williamson County.More
The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists of upcoming lane closures on I-57 in Williamson County.More
It's the deadliest weekend for people on the road. Are you traveling this Memorial Day weekend?More
It's the deadliest weekend for people on the road. Are you traveling this Memorial Day weekend?More