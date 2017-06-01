Proposed route for I-69 puts properties at risk in Fulton, Kentucky

A project to extend the I-69 corridor from Kentucky to Tennessee puts some properties at risk in a local community.

Transportation departments in both states have considered a number of routes for the corridor. Kentucky crews are starting to perform survey work on the one that looks most promising.

On Thursday, Buddy Caldwell pointed down his driveway where the I-69 corridor may someday sit in Fulton. "It's very disheartening, I guess. I don't know what to think," he said.

Caldwell said he had no idea the I-69 project could impact his land until a crew came onto his neighbor's property to survey it recently.

He said he put hundreds of thousands of dollars of work into re-doing his almost 100-year-old home.

"(For) 15 years that's all we've done —worked in this place. Yeah, it's heartbreaking," Caldwell said.

The route would go right through his family room and to the kitchen. That's according to line locations crews gave Fulton Public Works Director Bubba Nelms before starting survey work.

Nelms said the project will be good for growth in the area.

"At some point somebody's got to pay the price, and right now it's going to be two to three residents," Nelms said.

State highway plans show that the design of the specific route wouldn't be complete for another two years.

"No one will tell us anything for sure, so we don't know what to do," Caldwell said.

Caldwell said he just wants answers.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson said property owners were supposed to receive a letter before the survey work was done about three weeks ago. Caldwell says he never got one.



The state highway plan shows construction wouldn't begin before 2024. The cabinet estimates the project to be $20 million.