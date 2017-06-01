Local father speaks out after teen daughter killed in crash

Tommy Jones' life changed forever on May 20, 2017. His 16-year-old daughter, Sierria "Sierra" Jones, was killed in a car crash that day.

"The officer told me that the seat belt ripped her heart," says Jones.

It happened less than a mile away from their home in Marshall County.

Jones says his daughter was getting a ride home from a party. Deputies say the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

"We need these kids to know that if you are going to be out here drinking, I've got a phone number. Call me," says Jones. "My daughter knew she could call me, and I would have came and got her. I don't know why she didn't. Maybe it's embarrassing for a father to pull up in the driveway of a party, but it would be better than the results I've got."

Since Sierria's death, Jones has taken a few weeks off from work. Now, the community is selling shirts and decals to raise money for him. If you are interested in buying one, click here.

The community is also planning a ride to benefit Sierria's family. It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Gregory Lake ATV Park. All are welcome to attend.

The investigation into Sierria's death is ongoing. Tommy says right now they're working to gain access into her phone. He's asking her friends if they know any of her passwords, to please pass that information along.

Kori Lane is the driver charged in Sierria's death. Marshall County deputies say Lane had alcohol in her system when she crashed her car on Griggstown Road. Sierria was in the passenger seat. Wednesday in court, Sierria's family agreed to allow Lane to enter an in-jail treatment program for six months, even though it delays the trial proceedings.